The government assures prompt payment of overdue wages for women footballers

After Bangladesh's SAFF Championship victory, the issue of unpaid wages for the women's team has resurfaced.

During a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on 31 October, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam addressed the matter.

Attributing the issue to the tenure of recently former BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, he said, "The Advisory Council has discussed Bangladesh's triumph in the SAFF Women's Football Tournament. Several newspapers have highlighted the two-month overdue wages for the women's football team."

He added, "This problem dates back to Salahuddin's era. The wage issue will be resolved promptly. The government is also discussing the wage disparity for female athletes in the country. Talks are ongoing with the BCB and BFF to ensure female athletes receive equal pay as male players."

The Chief Adviser, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, will honour the SAFF-winning Bangladesh women's football team on Saturday at the State Guest House, Jamuna.

The team, led by captain Sabina, arrived in Dhaka on Thursday at 2:30 pm, where a special event was arranged by the BFF to welcome them. The SAFF champions were then taken to the BFF headquarters in an open-top bus in the evening.