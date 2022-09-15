'Good time to start training for Wimbledon': Andy Roddick's cheeky tweet after Federer announces retirement

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

'Good time to start training for Wimbledon': Andy Roddick's cheeky tweet after Federer announces retirement

The duo faced each other on 24 occasions in singles across ATP tournaments and Majors, and even as Federer prevailed with an overwhelming 21-3 head-to-head record, the engaging rallies and down-to-the-wire made up for a fascinating viewing for the fans.

Hindustan Times
15 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:54 pm
&#039;Good time to start training for Wimbledon&#039;: Andy Roddick&#039;s cheeky tweet after Federer announces retirement

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Thursday announced his retirement from competitive tennis, confirming that his appearance in this month's Laver Cup will be his final outing. Federer drew curtains on a 24-year-long career, having turned pro in 1998. Regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the game, Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles including eight at the Wimbledon Championships.

During his professional career, Federer had a number of key rivalries with fellow tennis greats like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but there was another US tennis star with whom Federer shared a strong competition – Andy Roddick. The duo faced each other on 24 occasions in singles across ATP tournaments and Majors, and even as Federer prevailed with an overwhelming 21-3 head-to-head record, the engaging rallies and down-to-the-wire made up for a fascinating viewing for the fans.

Federer beat Roddick twice in successive Wimbledon finals in 2004 and 2005, and as the Swiss tennis star announced his retirement, Roddick made a tongue-in-cheek comment. "Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby :)" Roddick wrote cheekily.

"Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don't be a stranger," Roddick wrote in another tweet as he paid a tribute to Federer.

Federer had not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 — he has had a series of knee operations — and so in that sense, the news was not surprising. But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there "one more time."

He had also said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer's last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Others

Roger Federer / Andy Roddick

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

13h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

15h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

2h | Videos
Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

2h | Videos
Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

4h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation