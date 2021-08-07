'Good to see Fizz back at his best': VVS Laxman heaps praise on Mustafiz

Sports

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 04:56 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Mustafizur Rahman, in the third T20I against Australia, bowled an absolutely sensational spell and although he didn't get a wicket, his four overs cost only nine runs. The left-arm seamer bowled the all important penultimate over when Australia needed 23 runs to win with six wickets in hand.

He bowled five consecutive dot balls to Daniel Christian who had absolutely no answers to Mustafizur's cutters. He conceded just one run off the 19th over, making the job easier for Mahedi Hasan who bowled the last.

At one stage, the second wicket partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Ben McDermott threatened to take the game away from the hosts. But Mustafizur put pressure on Marsh and McDermott by bowling the 13th over which yielded only one run. The pressure forced McDermott to do something out of the ordinary and he perished in the next over.

VVS Laxman, the former Indian batter and currently the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad, heaped praise on Mustafizur. He tweeted after yesterday's game, "Good to see Fizz back at his best. What a phenomenal bowling performance! Also feeling very happy for the cricket-loving fans of Bangladesh."

Mustafizur worked with Laxman during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 IPL.

The fast bowler was a key member of the side, taking 17 wickets in that season at an economy rate of 6.9. Laxman has been a great admirer of Mustafizur and in 2016 he said, "Mustafizur is the one of finest death bowlers I've ever seen."

