Good little period for Bangladesh as Miraz strikes twice just before tea

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 12:55 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 12:59 am

West Indies scored 72 runs in the second session off 25 overs and lost three wickets. 

After Kraigg Brathwaite's dismissal, Kyle Mayers walked out to bat and Shakib Al Hasan immediately introduced Mehidy Hasan Miraz into the attack as he has been historically successful against the southpaw. And the move paid dividends as Mayers was dismissed leg-before by Miraz on 7. He was initially given not out but Bangladesh made good use of the DRS.

Miraz, in his next over, got Joshua Da Silva out caught behind with a beautiful delivery. In his spell before the tea break, Miraz bowled six overs, two of them being wicket maidens. 

Earlier in the session, Khaled Ahmed got Kraigg Brathwaite dismissed for 94.

West Indies scored 72 runs in the second session off 25 overs and lost three wickets. 

