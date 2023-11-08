'A good helmet can protect you from being timed out': Delhi Police's interesting take on 'timed out' saga

Sports

The tweet by Delhi Police, posted on their official X account accompanied by a picture of Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews, read, “Delhitees! we hope now you have understood the importance of a ‘HELMET’.”

Photo: Courtesy
People in the Indian capital were reminded in a creative cricket-themed tweet that they should always wear helmets when riding two-wheelers. They used the trending 'timed out' incident that happened in the ongoing Cricket World Cup to make people aware of the importance of wearing helmets.

The tweet by Delhi Police, posted on their official X account accompanied by a picture of Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews, read, "Delhitees! we hope now you have understood the importance of a 'HELMET'."

"A good helmet can protect you from being timed out."

Mathews became the first-ever batter in international cricket to be timed out on Monday.

With his helmet strap snapping, Mathews overshot the two-minute limit to face his first ball. Opposition captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed. The umpires smiled, accepted it, and asked Shakib if he wished to withdraw the appeal. Shakib stood his ground. Mathews had to walk off.

It has erupted controversy all over the cricket world since then.

