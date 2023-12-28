‘Golden opportunity’ for Tigers to seal New Zealand T20I series, says Pothas

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 03:20 pm

The second T20I will be held at a ground where Bangladesh overturned New Zealand in Tests for the first time. The 2022 Test match will inspire them to go for a T20I series win against “one of the best teams” in the world.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh will go into the second T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on the back of a historic win. In the first game of the three-match series, Bangladesh defeated the Black Caps for the first time in New Zealand in the shortest format.

The second T20I will be held at a ground where Bangladesh overturned New Zealand in Tests for the first time. The 2022 Test match will inspire them to go for a T20I series win against "one of the best teams" in the world.

New Zealand have a supremely strong batting line-up consisting of big-hitters like Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. The Tigers' assistant coach Nic Pothas urged them to enjoy the challenge. 

"A golden opportunity to win the series against one of the best teams in the world," Pothas told reporters ahead of the second T20I. "Boys should come down with the same enthusiasm as before. We want to get the best result. But don't forget they are one of the best teams in the world. We are enjoying this challenge."

Bangladesh fielded a very young side with only two players aged 30 or more. Pothas backed the youngsters and said they would show their prowess if given opportunities for a long period of time.

"If these guys keep playing for the next 2-3 years they will show what they can do. Batting is more difficult than bowling. You only have one chance. In bowling, you can come back with a good ball after a bad ball. Only one chance in batting. This is why you need skills," he stated.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / Nic Pothas

