Goal-shy Uruguay need a repeat of infamous 2010 win over Ghana

Sports

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 07:00 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 07:06 am

Related News

Goal-shy Uruguay need a repeat of infamous 2010 win over Ghana

Their only chance of reaching the last 16 is with a win on Friday against Ghana, but the Africans will want revenge for being cruelly knocked out by Uruguay at the 2010 South Africa World Cup in a memorable and action-packed quarter-final.

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 07:00 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 07:06 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Uruguay remain goalless at the World Cup and must find their form against next opponents Ghana in a re-run of one of the most infamous games in World Cup history if they are to progress to the next round of this tournament.

"We are looking for victory against Ghana, there is no doubt about it. If we have to make modifications, that is what we will do," coach Diego Alonso said after Monday's 2-0 defeat to Portugal left Uruguay bottom of Group H on one point.

Despite possessing the attacking riches of Darwin Nunez, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the South Americans also failed to score in their opening 0-0 draw with South Korea.

Their only chance of reaching the last 16 is with a win on Friday against Ghana, but the Africans will want revenge for being cruelly knocked out by Uruguay at the 2010 South Africa World Cup in a memorable and action-packed quarter-final.

In that game, Suarez handballed on the line in the dying minutes and was sent off, only for Ghana to miss the subsequent penalty then lose a shootout. That deprived them of becoming the first African team in history to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Suarez was cast as the villain of the drama - and 12 years later is in the Uruguayan squad and may well line up again against the Africans.

"For us, it's a different history," Alonso said, trying to play down the historic resonance of that game.

"They are looking for classification, us too. It has nothing to do with what happened years ago."

'NEED TO GAMBLE MORE'

Though Portugal dominated possession at the Lusail Stadium, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Gomez and Suarez did go agonisingly close to breaking Uruguay's Qatar World Cup duck.

"We didn't play well but we had our chances and we were pushing forward. We were trying for it. But sometimes the opponents are good, they play well, they counter your game plan and don't let you be where you would like to be," Alonso said.

The South Americans certainly played with more snap and penetration after substitutes Facundo Pellistri and Giorgian de Arrascaeta came on with just under half an hour left.

"Our game improved with the two new players. The game was asking for them," Santos said. "At the start, Portugal owned the ball, they dominated the ball. After, we played well. We need to gamble more and to move more freely."

Arrascaeta looked devastated by the Portugal defeat but was also determined ahead of the Ghana game.

"We have one game left and we have to go for it. Without doubt, we have to win come what may," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Uruguay Football Team / Ghana football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

20h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

20h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

20h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

10h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

11h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

11h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill