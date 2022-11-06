'Go to hell man': Mashrafe not impressed with massive umpiring blunder

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

'Go to hell man': Mashrafe not impressed with massive umpiring blunder

Shakib was given LBW out of a Shadab khan ball, which Shakib thought hit his bat first, and he took a review instantly. The TV review showed that the ball hit the bat clearly, but the third umpire did not overturn the onfield call of Adrian Holdstock. Shakib showed his fume and argued with the umpire before finally leaving the field. 

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:02 pm
&#039;Go to hell man&#039;: Mashrafe not impressed with massive umpiring blunder

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been given a controversial LBW out against Pakistan in a do-or-die match. Which has raised dissatisfaction among Bangladeshi cricket fans including former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. No one could believe that this type of poor umpiring can be done in an ICC event!

Shakib was given LBW out of a Shadab khan ball, which Shakib thought hit his bat first, and he took a review instantly. The TV review showed that the ball hit the bat clearly, but the third umpire did not overturn the onfield call of Adrian Holdstock. Shakib showed his fume and argued with the umpire before finally leaving the field. 

Mashrafe tagged this incident as very poor and wrote on his Facebook wall, "Very very poor decision, Go to hell". 

Bangladesh lost the match and got knocked out of the tournament later. Mashrafe wrote on his Facebook again after the game was finished. He discussed different aspects of the match.

He wrote," After scoring 70 runs from the first 10 overs, we scored only 57 in the last 10. Even with Shakib's out, we should have scored close to 150. It would be very tough for Pakistan to chase that since their batters are out of form, and to show that they could not even chase 133 against Zimbabwe". 

Although Bangladesh lost, Mashrafe still thinks that the team is under development and will do good in the future if given the right kind of treatment these young players need. He also thinks that the team management have taken some bold decisions which allowed Bangladesh to win 2 matches in a T-20 world cup main round for the first time. 

Mashrafe wrote, "It is high time we put our concentrations in the T-20 side along with the other formats.

According to the FTP, there will be more T-20 world cups than the 50-over one. So if we can develop and build a different team for this particular format, I believe we will do well in future tournaments".  

He admitted that most of the fans and even former players like him did not expect Bangladesh to fight for the semi-final spot before the tournament and urged the team to turn their focus to the upcoming home Test/ODI series against India where senior players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah Riyad will be back, and he wished good luck to the team. 

Mashrafe finished his status with a little bit of fun by stating that the 'real' world cup is yet to start which is the FIFA World Cup scheduled to get under from November 20th in Qatar.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Shakib al Hasan / T20 World Cup 2022 / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

12h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

12h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

34m | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

1h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

4h | Videos
Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together