'Go to hell man': Mashrafe not impressed with massive umpiring blunder

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been given a controversial LBW out against Pakistan in a do-or-die match. Which has raised dissatisfaction among Bangladeshi cricket fans including former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. No one could believe that this type of poor umpiring can be done in an ICC event!

Shakib was given LBW out of a Shadab khan ball, which Shakib thought hit his bat first, and he took a review instantly. The TV review showed that the ball hit the bat clearly, but the third umpire did not overturn the onfield call of Adrian Holdstock. Shakib showed his fume and argued with the umpire before finally leaving the field.

Mashrafe tagged this incident as very poor and wrote on his Facebook wall, "Very very poor decision, Go to hell".

Bangladesh lost the match and got knocked out of the tournament later. Mashrafe wrote on his Facebook again after the game was finished. He discussed different aspects of the match.

He wrote," After scoring 70 runs from the first 10 overs, we scored only 57 in the last 10. Even with Shakib's out, we should have scored close to 150. It would be very tough for Pakistan to chase that since their batters are out of form, and to show that they could not even chase 133 against Zimbabwe".

Although Bangladesh lost, Mashrafe still thinks that the team is under development and will do good in the future if given the right kind of treatment these young players need. He also thinks that the team management have taken some bold decisions which allowed Bangladesh to win 2 matches in a T-20 world cup main round for the first time.

Mashrafe wrote, "It is high time we put our concentrations in the T-20 side along with the other formats.

According to the FTP, there will be more T-20 world cups than the 50-over one. So if we can develop and build a different team for this particular format, I believe we will do well in future tournaments".

He admitted that most of the fans and even former players like him did not expect Bangladesh to fight for the semi-final spot before the tournament and urged the team to turn their focus to the upcoming home Test/ODI series against India where senior players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah Riyad will be back, and he wished good luck to the team.

Mashrafe finished his status with a little bit of fun by stating that the 'real' world cup is yet to start which is the FIFA World Cup scheduled to get under from November 20th in Qatar.