Global triumph for Bangladesh's ace boxer Sura Krishna Chakma as he wins in Thailand

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 05:25 pm

The boxing event titled "Way of the Champions: Roar of Dragons" was held by the biggest boxing promotion in Thailand, Highland Promotions at the Spaceplus venue in Bangkok

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renowned Bangladeshi boxer Sura Krishna Chakma, acclaimed for his lightning-fast hands, brought glory to his nation by his victory in an international match today in Bangkok. 

The boxing event titled "Way of the Champions: Roar of Dragons" was held by the biggest boxing promotion in Thailand, Highland Promotions at the Spaceplus venue in Bangkok, Thailand, today, 25th January. Sura Krishna fought against Thai boxer Sornram Sopakul in the Lightweight category in this tournament. 
Although the match was scheduled to be a six-round bout, at the second round Suro knocked Sornram out just within 1 minute and 50 seconds. With strong punches and striking jabs, Sura Krishna captivated the audience throughout 2 rounds.
 
Popularly known as Jummo Rock, Suro, previously won the Super Lightweight Intercontinental Championship from the Asian Boxing Federation. And today he has spread joy by clinching victory in the global boxing scene.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, and Arman Haque, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation graced the boxing event celebrating Suro's victory. 

Expressing joy, Mr. Haroon said, "We always keep faith in our country's athletes.  Their dedication and passion for boxing is why we are now on such an international stage. And about Suro Krishna, we must admit how devoted he has been constantly and get prepared for every upcoming match. His seamless effort and determination turned into a source of pride for us today."

Representing a diverse range of nations, this boxing event showcased a total of 10 battles in the whole tournament. The boxers showed their prowess in different categories who came from Singapore, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh.

The tournament was sanctioned by the WBA (World Boxing Association) Asia and the Asian Boxing Federation. In addition, to facilitate Bangladesh's participation, Bkash collaborates with Xcel Sports Management and Promotions.

