Giroud sends AC Milan to UCL semis after 16 years

Sports

Reuters
19 April, 2023, 03:45 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 03:49 am

Related News

Giroud sends AC Milan to UCL semis after 16 years

Napoli battled until the end but could not break down the resilient Milan defence until Victor Osimhen equalised three minutes into stoppage time with a bullet header but it was too late as the referee ended the match seconds later.

Reuters
19 April, 2023, 03:45 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 03:49 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

AC Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years, after surviving a barrage of pressure at Napoli on Tuesday, thanks to a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud that secured a 1-1 draw and 2-1 aggregate success.

Napoli battled until the end but could not break down the resilient Milan defence until Victor Osimhen equalised three minutes into stoppage time with a bullet header but it was too late as the referee ended the match seconds later.

Milan will face either Inter Milan or Portuguese side Benfica in the last four.

After Milan won 1-0 in the quarter-final first leg, Napoli pushed for the opening goal from the start as the visitors were forced to defend deep.

Milan were awarded a penalty after 22 minutes when Mario Rui clattered into Rafael Leao but Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret dived to stop Giroud's low strike.

As a result of the intense pressure exerted by the hosts, Milan were able to exploit the holes in the home defence and went ahead through Giroud just before halftime.

Rafael Leao sprinted with the ball from his own half past the Napoli defence before rolling it across to Giroud who slotted home from close range.

Napoli had a glimmer of hope eight minutes from time when Fikayo Tomori handled the ball inside the box, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty was saved by Mike Maignan.

Osimhen was shackled all night until his added-time header but it came too late for Napoli and their disappointed fans.

 

Football

AC Milan / Napoli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

15h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

15h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

16h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

17h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

12h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

12h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

18h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away