Girls are well prepared: Joty on Bangladesh's WC preparation

Sports

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 04:33 pm

For captain Nigar Sultana Joty and her team, it is a chance to put their practice to good use.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh women's cricket team will make their first appearance in the 50-over World Cup this year in New Zealand after directly qualifying for the tournament based on rankings last year. The team reached New Zealand about a month earlier before the commencement of the tournament for better preparation. 

For captain Nigar Sultana Joty and her team, it is a chance to put their practice to good use. She said  "I think this is a big opportunity for all of us. We've been working so hard for this and this is our first ever World Cup," Joty said. I think if we can do well here, it will be a great moment in Bangladesh cricket. We came a bit early just because we wanted to assess the wickets and the conditions because we have never played here in New Zealand conditions."

"So, we have had a lot of quality practice sessions here, we are trying to assess the wicket and in the conditions, I think our girls have done very well," she added.

Joty has also been able to call on the knowledge of the Bangladesh men's side, which played in New Zealand earlier this year. The men's team famously won a Test match in Mount Maunganui in January. 

She revealed, "We do have some good relations with some of the players so they shared a lot of experience about the condition and how we're going to play here. I think it is going to help us in the practice matches and the main matches as well.

