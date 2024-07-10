Gill, Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Sports

Reuters
10 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

Gill, Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

India spinner Washington Sundar took 3-15 in four overs, however, including the key wicket of Madande, and the visitors closed out a comfortable win.

Reuters
10 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 09:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

A youthful India side without several members of their victorious World Cup squad elected to bat and posted 182 for four in their 20 overs, before Zimbabwe overcame a dismal start to reach 159 for six thanks to an unbeaten 65 from 49 balls by Dion Myers.

India's innings was anchored by an excellent 66 off 49 balls from opener Gill, before Ruturaj Gaikwad added a breezy 49 from 28 balls to lift the touring side to a formidable score.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Only home seamer Blessing Muzarabani (2-25) and Pakistan-born spinner Sikandar Raza (2-24) managed to stem the runs.

Zimbabwe slumped to 39 for five after seven overs, but an excellent sixth-wicket stand of 77 between Myers and Clive Madande (37 from 26 balls) gave them the slimmest of victory hopes.

India spinner Washington Sundar took 3-15 in four overs, however, including the key wicket of Madande, and the visitors closed out a comfortable win.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team / T20I Cricket / Washington Sundar / Shubman Gill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

10h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

9h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

13m | Videos
Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

1h | Videos
What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

2h | Videos
The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

2h | Videos