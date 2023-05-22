Gill spoils Kohli's party as Gujarat knock Bangalore out of IPL

Gujarat Titans clinched victory by six wickets in their final IPL 2023 league game and also knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT reached 198/4 in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill smacking the winning six. Gill with the six, slamming an unbeaten knock of 104 runs off 52 balls, clobbering five fours and eight sixes.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for RCB. Initially, the match was delayed due to rain and when it began, Virat Kohli singlehandedly took RCB to 197/5 in 20 overs, with a vintage 101* off 61 balls, packed with 13 fours and a maximum.

GT have already qualified for the playoffs and will end the league phase as table toppers.