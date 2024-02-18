Gill misses ton but India lead by 440 in England Test

India reached 314-4 at lunch after losing overnight batsmen Gill, run out, and Kuldeep Yadav, for 27, in Rajkot.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Shubman Gill fell for 91 but India extended their lead to 440 and the team confirmed the return of Ravichandran Ashwin on day four of the third Test against England on Sunday.

India reached 314-4 at lunch after losing overnight batsmen Gill, run out, and Kuldeep Yadav, for 27, in Rajkot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to bat after he retired hurt on 104 on day three and moved to 149 at the break, batting alongside debutant Sarfaraz Khan, on 22.

Gill looked fluent after he resumed the day on 65 but a mix-up with Kuldeep got him run out when England skipper Ben Stokes, playing his landmark 100th Test, fired a throw at the bowler's end.

Gill dived to get back to his crease but his bat was in the air when Tom Hartley clipped the bails and the batsman hit the ground in frustration.

Kuldeep, a nightwatchman who batted with assurance in his 91-ball knock including a six, couldn't last long after leg spinner Rehan Ahmed got him caught at slip.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who struggled with his back after his third Test ton and a 159-run stand with Gill on Saturday, has remained attacking and has hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

Ashwin "will be back in action" after he left the match midway due to a family emergency hours after his 500th Test wicket on day two.

India bowled England out for 319 to take a handy lead of 126 as their bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, delivered in Ashwin's absence as India were left with 10 players to bat and bowl.

Ashwin's fellow spinners Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener, but India bounced back in the second match.

