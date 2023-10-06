Gill down with dengue ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

Gill down with dengue ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia

Gill has tested positive for dengue and hence is most likely to miss the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Hindustan Times
06 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:29 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Team India on Friday was handed a massive concern two days before their ICC World Cup opener against five-time champions Australia as in-form opener Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue and hence is most likely to miss the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

According to ANI, Gill has been unwell and suffering from dengue fever. If the star batters misses out, it could turn out to be a huge blow for India as well with the team wanting to get off to a perfect start, especially after their stunning 2-1 win against the Aussies only a week back.

Gill has been in top-notch form this year across formats. In ODIs, he has made 20 appearances this year for India, scoring 1230 runs, the most by a batter in the format in 2023, at 72.35 with five centuries, which includes a record double ton en route to 208, and five half-centuries.

With dengue fever taking a maximum of seven days of recovery period, Gill might also miss India's second World Cup match against Netherlands, on 12 October, with the management wanting the star batter to return to complete fitness before the all-important clash against Pakistan at his favourite venue, Ahmedabad.

With Gill absent, it would be good friend Ishan Kishan taking up the role as an opener against Australia alongside the captain. This would also provide India with a left-right combination at the top of the order which veterans like Ravi Shastri have been talking about.

Ishan has been in an impressive form this year where he scored 409 runs in 13 innings with four fifties while also showing his ability to bat at any position in the line-up. Three of his half-century scores - 52, 55 and 77 in the West Indies ODI series - came while opening the line-up, while he smashed a valiant 82 against Pakistan in India's Asian Cup opener while batting at No. 5.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / Shubman Gill / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

3h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

21h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

18h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

17h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

20h | TBS Entertainment
How can you prevent breast cancer?

How can you prevent breast cancer?

3h | TBS Health