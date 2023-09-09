Gill on Babar: 'We all follow and admire him'

Irrespective of the fan war on social media and the tense atmosphere among the spectators of both countries, the players of India and Pakistan share a great camaraderie with each other. The same was visible before and after their group stage match at Pallekele a week ago.

Photo: AFP
That most of the Pakistan cricketers are fans of India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is an open secret. Even Pakistan captain Babar Azam has time and again spoken about picking up the brains of Kohli and Rohit to improve his own game. But what about the youngsters in the Indian side? Do they have the same feelings for someone like Babar, who has fast risen to be regarded as the current best all-format batter in the world? Shubman Gill says of course.

Describing Babar, who is the No.1 ranked ODI batter currently, as a "world-class" batter, Gill said they follow his batting style and admire him. "Yes, definitely we follow him. When a player is doing well. Everyone watches him to find out why they are doing so good, what their speciality is. The same thing goes for Babar. He is a world-class player and we all do admire him," Gill told reporters on the eve of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Colombo.

Kohli was seen having a lengthy discussion with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, and allrounder Shadab Khan while India captain Rohit had a good laugh with his Pakistan counterpart Babar. Similar scenes can be expected on Sunday. However, that doesn't mean, there will be any shortage of intensity on the cricket field.

India's top-order will look to put on a better show this time around after being rolled over by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris in the previous match. Shaheen cleaned up Rohit and Kohli with the new ball while Gill and Shreyas Iyer fell to Rauf. Asked about India's troubles dealing with the strong Pakistan pace attack, Gill said it has a lot to do with the unfamiliarity factor.

"When you are playing at this level, you play left-armer pacers previously at some point in your career. We do not play Pakistan that much as compared to the other sides. They have a quality bowling attack. When you do not face such a bowling attack frequently and are not used to it, it makes a difference."

India get to play Pakistan only during Asia Cup or at the ICC events. Gill said that he was also banking on the left-arm throw-down specialist Nuwan Seneviratne to dish out an improved show against Afridi, and in general against Pakistan quicks.

"Definitely (training has helped). He (Nuwan) has been travelling with us for the last 7-8 years. It is nice to have that variation. We have that right-arm specialist (Raghu), the side-arm specialist (Dayannd Garani) and the left-arm specialist. It does help in any conditions that you play," added Gill.

Gill then explained why the Pakistan fast bowlers are making such an impact.

"They are very different fast bowlers and they have their own specialities. Shaheen gets the ball to swing a lot. Naseem is all about pace and likes help from the wicket. They present different challenges in different conditions," said Gill.

Gill said that Indian batters will have to dominate, unlike last time when the top order was blown away for 66.

"As openers, we need to make a good start and dominate them from the beginning," Gill said.

