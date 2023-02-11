Ghana winger Atsu's partner appeals for equipment to help rescue in Turkey

Sports

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:53 pm

Related News

Ghana winger Atsu's partner appeals for equipment to help rescue in Turkey

Atsu was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital after the quakes. However, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday the Ghanaian player was still missing.

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:53 pm
Ghana winger Atsu&#039;s partner appeals for equipment to help rescue in Turkey

Claire Rupio, partner of soccer player Christian Atsu who remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, has called for equipment to be sent to the collapsed building where the Hatayspor winger was living.

Atsu was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital after the quakes. However, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday the Ghanaian player was still missing.

"The club was confirming that they had found him and that he was alive and had taken him to hospital, and 11 hours later my children had to hear on the radio that they still didn't know where he was," Rupio told BBC News on Friday.

"I still pray and believe he is alive,"

"I appeal to the Hatayspor club, the Turkish authorities and the British government to send the necessary equipment to get people out of the rubble, especially my partner and father of my children," she added.

Rupio, who lives in Newcastle, England, where Atsu once played, confirmed that Nana Sechere, the player's agent, is now in Turkey trying to reach the building in Hatay that Atsu is inside.

"The situation remains the same, Christian Atsu has still not been found. Unless I see Christian, or speak to him, I have no further updates," Sechere posted on social media on Thursday.

Atsu, 31, joined Hatayspor in September of last year after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The Premier League said on Friday it will be donating one million pounds ($1.20 million) in response to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Players and officials will wear black armbands for this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

Football

Turkey earth quake / Christian Atsu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

29m | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

6h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

6h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

2h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

2h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

3h | TBS Markets
Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday