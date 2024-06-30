Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 game halted due to violent storm
English referee Michael Oliver stopped the match in Dortmund in the 35th minute and took the players off the pitch amid torrential rain, high winds, thunder and lightning.
The Euro 2024 last-16 tie between Germany and Denmark on Saturday was temporarily halted late in the first half due to a violent storm.
English referee Michael Oliver stopped the match in Dortmund in the 35th minute and took the players off the pitch amid torrential rain, high winds, thunder and lightning.