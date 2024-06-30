Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 game halted due to violent storm

AFP
30 June, 2024, 01:55 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 02:02 am

English referee Michael Oliver stopped the match in Dortmund in the 35th minute and took the players off the pitch amid torrential rain, high winds, thunder and lightning.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Euro 2024 last-16 tie between Germany and Denmark on Saturday was temporarily halted late in the first half due to a violent storm.

English referee Michael Oliver stopped the match in Dortmund in the 35th minute and took the players off the pitch amid torrential rain, high winds, thunder and lightning.

