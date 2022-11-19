Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug misses first training in Qatar with flu

Sports

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug misses first training in Qatar with flu

Germany took to the pitch at the Al Shamal stadium in the northern tip of Qatar as they prepare for their opening World Cup Group E match against Japan on Wednesday.

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 06:26 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Germany forward Niclas Fuellkrug, who scored the winner in their last warmup game against Oman on Wednesday, missed his team's first training on Qatari soil with a flu virus, the team said on Saturday.

Germany took to the pitch at the Al Shamal stadium in the northern tip of Qatar as they prepare for their opening World Cup Group E match against Japan on Wednesday.

But the 29-year-old Fuellkrug, who was a surprise addition to the squad after his sensational Bundesliga run for Werder Bremen this season, had to sit it out with the flu.

The forward, the highest-scoring German player in the Bundesliga this season with 10 goals, snatched the winner on his Germany debut after coming on as a substitute on Wednesday for a 1-0 win.

He is seen as a much-needed addition to the squad that had been lacking the qualities and services that an out-and-out striker such as Fuellkrug can bring to their game, especially following injuries to forwards Lukas Nmecha and Timo Werner.

There were no other absences, with Thomas Mueller and Antonio Ruediger, neither of whom played against Oman, back in training after recovering from injury.

Germany play Spain in their second match on Nov. 27 before wrapping up their Group E fixtures against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Germany football team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

8h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

6h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

4h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

20m | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

1h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

2h | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday