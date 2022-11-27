Germany boss tells players to focus on training, breaks FIFA rule by attending press conference alone

Germany coach Hansi Flick broke a FIFA rule by addressing the media without the presence of a player ahead of the do-or-die match against Spain. The FIFA rule suggests a player alongside the manager must appear at a pre-match press conference but Flick told the players to focus on training.

All the media interactions take place at the FIFA's main media center at Doha and so Flick had to travel 200 kilometres from their Al Shamal training base to attend the presser.

The DFB reportedly requested the FIFA to relocate the press conference but it refused fearing an inconvenient precedent.

The absence of a player in the press conference will cost Germany a heavy fine but the welfare of the players is all Flick is worried about.

"We can't expect a player to come along and drive for three hours. It's a very important match so I told them I'm going to come and do it on my own," Germany manager told the reporters.