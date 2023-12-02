Germany beat France on penalties to win U-17 World Cup

The match went to extra time when the teams were unable to break a 2-2 deadlock in humid conditions in Surakarta on Java island.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ten-man Germany beat France on penalties to win the Under-17 World Cup football final in Indonesia on Saturday, becoming the first team to win the world and European age titles in the same year.

The match went to extra time when the teams were unable to break a 2-2 deadlock in humid conditions in Surakarta on Java island.

The young Germans then held their nerve in the penalty shootout to beat the Blues and win their first Under-17 world title in a rematch of this year's European Championship final, which they also won on penalties.

Goalkeeper Konstantin Heide was the German hero, saving two penalties before Borussia Dortmund's Almugera Kabar scored the decisive spot-kick to seal the shootout 4-3.

Germany missed two penalties but France also missed two to let their opponents back into the shootout before Tidiam Gomis missed the penultimate shot.

Germany had taken a two-goal lead in normal time, through Borussia Dortmund's talented forward Paris Brunner in the 28th minute and captain Noah Darvich in the 50th, but were pegged back by a stubborn French side.

France replied three minutes after Darvich's goal through Monaco's Saimon Bouabre, who cut into the penalty area and shot across the unsighted Heide.

France were then given a one-man advantage when Germany midfielder Winners Osawe was sent off for diving in on Ismail Bouneb while already on a yellow card.

The Blues continued to apply pressure and it paid off when Mathis Amougou scored a tap-in in the 85th minute.

A staunch German defence then held out for the penalty shootout that would secure them the title, succeeding 2019 champions Brazil.

