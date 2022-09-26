German players to get 400,000 euros each in case of World Cup win

Sports

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

German players to get 400,000 euros each in case of World Cup win

The bonus for the title win is up from 350,000 euros for the previous tournament in 2018, when Germany crashed out in the first round. When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of 300,000 euros each.

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:29 pm
German players to get 400,000 euros each in case of World Cup win

Germany players will each receive 400,000 euros if they lift the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the country's football association (DFB) said on Sunday after agreeing on tournament bonuses with the team.

The bonus for the title win is up from 350,000 euros for the previous tournament in 2018, when Germany crashed out in the first round. When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of 300,000 euros each.

Clearing the group stage in Qatar will earn each player 50,000 euros while a spot in the last eight will net them 100,000 each.

Germany, desperate to make amends for their dismal 2018 performance, have been drawn in Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and Germany open their campaign against Japan on November 23.

A semi-final spot is worth 150,000 euros each while winning third-place would earn Germany's players 200,000 euros each.

Losing in the final would be rewarded with a 250,000 euro bonus.

"We had intense discussions in a good and constructive atmosphere," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf following a meeting with team representatives Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Guendogan.

"At the end of the day, we have found an acceptable solution for everyone."

Football

Germany football team / FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

1h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

3h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

16h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

19h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

20h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh