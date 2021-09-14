German football player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 03:13 pm

Related News

German football player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

Players from Magdeburg accused Dennis Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

Hindustan Times
14 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 03:13 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

German football player Dennis Erdmann was found to have racially abused opposing players during a third division game and banned for eight weeks after a disciplinary hearing.

Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

"The (German football federation) does not tolerate any form of racism and discrimination on its fields and is sending a clear message here," said Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the hearing.

"Therefore a severe penalty had to be imposed."

Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. That period on provisional suspension will count against his sanction.

The 30-year-old defender denied any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict. 

Football

Dennis Erdmann / racism

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world