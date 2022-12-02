German football association demands analysis for World Cup flop

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:32 pm

Related News

German football association demands analysis for World Cup flop

Four-time champions Germany - who host the European Championship in 2024 - crashed out of the World Cup despite their 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match, tumbling at the first hurdle for the second consecutive tournament.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:32 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The German Football Association (DFB) will next week launch a round of talks to identify the reasons for their second consecutive World Cup flop, after the team were eliminated in the group stage again on Thursday night.

Four-time champions Germany - who host the European Championship in 2024 - crashed out of the World Cup despite their 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match, tumbling at the first hurdle for the second consecutive tournament.

They had arrived in Qatar determined to restore their tarnished reputation after their shock 2018 group stage exit. Instead they finished third in the standings, level on four points with Spain but behind on goal difference, and they return home early to face scathing criticism.

"You can imagine that today there is deep disappointment," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf told reporters on Friday at Doha airport as the team prepared to return home.

"This elimination is extremely painful. But we have to look ahead and so we will lead a process on how to deal with this."

Germany will host Euro 2024 and following their shock World Cup exit, expectations - and pressure - have just increased many times over.

Neuendorf said a meeting would be held next week with national team coach Hansi Flick, team manager Oliver Bierhoff, and German Football league (DFL) CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke to discuss the latest debacle.

"The expectation is for the sporting direction to have a sporting analysis of this tournament and to also develop a prospect for after the tournament and the Euros (2024) on home soil," Neuendorf said.

"It (analysis) must also include the development of the national team since 2018. This is the demand and claim that we have. Then we will have more talks."

The Germans suffered a similar first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their earliest departure in over 80 years at the time, but the once mighty tournament team had never before failed to win any of their first two group matches as in Qatar.

"I am a strong supporter of clear processes and expect to hold these talks with respect and in private. We are taking the first step before the second step," Neuendorf said.

Neuendorf, Flick and Bierhoff will return to Germany with fans and media furious at their disappointing run that included a defeat to Japan in their opening match, a 1-1 draw with Spain and a win over Costa Rica that came too late to prevent them from being eliminated on goal difference to Spain.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Germany football team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

53m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

2h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

2h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill