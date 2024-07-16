German football adopts Euro 2024 referee rule

Sports

AFP
16 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

German football adopts Euro 2024 referee rule

Under the rule, players who approach a referee to discuss a decision will be given yellow cards.

AFP
16 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:39 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A rule that only a team captain can talk to referees, introduced at Euro 2024, will be applied to all levels of German football, the German FA (DFB) announced Tuesday.

Under the rule, players who approach a referee to discuss a decision will be given yellow cards.

The German FA said the rule would be adopted in both men's and women's football from the professional level through to local leagues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rule, designed to promote more respect for referees and clearer interactions with match officials, was implemented in all UEFA club competitions early in July.

Several yellow cards were handed out for non-captains approaching referees at Euro 2024. A total of 161 yellows were handed out in the group stages alone. At Euro 2020, the total for the entire tournament was 151.

Ansgar Schwenken, the Director of Match Operations and Fans at the Bundesliga, said the rule was "the logical step for more fairness and respect."

Football

Germany football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

15m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

2h | Videos
Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

55m | Videos