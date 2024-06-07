German court drops Zverev assault case as he contests French Open

Sports

AFP
07 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

German court drops Zverev assault case as he contests French Open

Zverev's former partner Brenda Patea "was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution", said Inga Wahlen, deputy Berlin criminal courts spokeswoman.

AFP
07 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 03:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A German court Friday dropped a case against Alexander Zverev accusing him of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a settlement was agreed as the tennis star competes in the French Open.

Zverev's former partner Brenda Patea "was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution", said Inga Wahlen, deputy Berlin criminal courts spokeswoman.

The plaintiff and the tennis star had decided "they would like to resolve this smouldering conflict peacefully, also in the interests of their child", she said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He had agreed to pay 200,000 euros ($217,000) as part of the settlement, with most of it going into state coffers and the remainder to a fund for charitable organisations, she said.

Lawyers for Zverev -- the world number four player who will compete in the semi-finals at Roland Garros later Friday -- stressed in a statement he was "still considered innocent".

The appeal hearing opened last week in Berlin but Zverev had been absent from the proceedings.

The German had received a 450,000-euro fine in October over the allegations but he appealed the ruling.

The 27-year-old was accused of "briefly" choking Patea "with both hands" in May 2020, according to the court.

The alleged incident took place in the stairwell of her apartment building in Berlin, the court said.

Patea is said to have suffered "difficulty breathing and significant pain" as a result of the assault.

Zverev rejected the accusations.

Others

Tennis / Alexander Zverev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

6h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

17h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

16h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

17h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

18h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

18h | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

19h | Videos