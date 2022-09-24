Gazi TV to telecast UAE-Bangladesh T20Is

Bangladesh will take on UAE in the first T20 international of the two-match series at the Dubai Cricket Stadium tomorrow (25 September, Sunday). The match will start at 8 pm Bangladesh Standard Time (BST). Gazi TV (GTV) will telecast the match live.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh women's team will face Ireland in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the same day. The match will commence at 9 pm BST and can be watched live on the Fancode app.

Bangladesh and Ireland have already qualified for the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.