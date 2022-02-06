Gayle will definitely be a burden on the team if he doesn’t score runs: Fahim

Chris Gayle is arguably the greatest ever cricketer to have ever played T20 cricket. The Jamaican giant is currently playing for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but has remained a pale shadow of himself so far. Although he is currently their third-highest run-getter after Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto with 117 from five innings, the strike rate of 117 does not do justice to his hitting prowess.

Barishal's batting coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim said that Gayle will definitely be a burden on the team if he doesn't score runs. "To be honest, yes [he can be a burden on the team]. If he doesn't score runs, there is nothing much we can get from him. On the field, we have to hide him," said Fahim.

But Barishal are still relying on the top-order batter because he still possesses the ability to take the game away from the opponents in no time.

"We all know that he has the capability of changing the game in five overs. That's why we are relying on him. Hope he will gradually adjust and do well," he added.

Gayle is reluctant to train as well ahead of the game but Fahim believes that it has a lot to do with the West Indian culture. "Probably the culture there is like that. They look at the game like this. We are making sure that it doesn't affect the team discipline or performance. Thankfully the rest of the players are attentive. They [West Indians] probably go about their business like this," said Fahim.