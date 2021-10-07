Gavi gives glimpse of Spain's future with debut showing

Sports

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:45 pm

Related News

Gavi gives glimpse of Spain's future with debut showing

"He is playing like in the backyard of his house. It is a pleasure to see a player with this quality and personality. He is the future of the national team like many other players but he also showed he is part of the present."

Reuters
07 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:45 pm
Gavi gives glimpse of Spain&#039;s future with debut showing

Midfielder Gavi became Spain's youngest ever international in Wednesday's Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and immediately showed why coach Luis Enrique had the faith to throw him into the side at 17 years and 62 days old.

Despite having made only three starts for his club Barcelona, Enrique opted to start Gavi in a three-man midfield against the European champions at the San Siro.

Up against the likes of Marco Verratti and Jorginho, Gavi showed no signs of being overawed, producing a debut of rare confidence in the 2-1 win that set up a final against Belgium or France on Sunday.

Composed on the ball, confident throughout and always looking to bring Spain's attacking players into the game, Gavi's performance left his coach purring.

"We already talked about how he is an unusual case," said Luis Enrique.

"He is playing like in the backyard of his house. It is a pleasure to see a player with this quality and personality. He is the future of the national team like many other players but he also showed he is part of the present."

The teenager broke a record that had stood for 85 years -- Athletic Bilbao's Angel Zubieta had made his debut for Spain in April, 1936 at the age of 17 years and 284 days in a game against Czechoslovakia.

"Nothing too much for him, he has the personality and quality to play at this level," said Luis Enrique, who had faced criticism from the Spanish press over his squad selection.

"The game played out beautifully for us but that was a match of two rivals going at it hammer and tongs with their best strengths on show," he said.

"My team looked dangerous throughout, we pressed well and I'm pretty happy. With only a session-and-a-half of training behind us this wasn't easy but the players' attitude was sensational."

Football

GAVI / Spain Football Team / Italy Football Team / Uefa Nations League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 