Gautam Gambhir gets appointed as team mentor of IPL's Lucknow franchise

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 06:30 pm

Related News

Gautam Gambhir gets appointed as team mentor of IPL's Lucknow franchise

Owner of the yet to be named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka, welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Gautam Gambhir gets appointed as team mentor of IPL&#039;s Lucknow franchise

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

The southpaw, who is also a member of parliament, had captained KKR to two IPL titles during his playing days.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.

"The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," Gambhir said in a statement.

Owner of the yet to be named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka, welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.

"Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," he said.

The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India. 

Cricket

IPL / IPL 2022 / Gautam Gambhir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

6h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

6h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

6h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec