Gardner fires Australia Women to win in Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
26 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 06:17 pm

Chasing the highest run chase in women's Test history of 268 to win, England were all out for 178 as Gardner took all five wickets to fall on the final day.

Ashleigh Gardner took eight wickets in England's second innings as Australia's women secured victory in the one-off Ashes Test match by 89 runs on Monday.

Chasing the highest run chase in women's Test history of 268 to win, England were all out for 178 as Gardner took all five wickets to fall on the final day.

Defeat at Trent Bridge gives England a mountain to climb if they are to reclaim the Ashes.

Australia's Test win is worth four points in the multi-format series with three one-day internationals and T20 matches to come, each worth two points.

The Australians are world champions in both white-ball formats and also proved just too good with the red ball after a tight contest that went all five days in front of record crowds for a women's Test in England.

Gardner's three wickets towards the end of play on Sunday left England up against it at 116-5 overnight.

The hosts added 25 to their tally before Kate Cross edged behind off Gardner.

Amy Jones added just four before she was stumped but Danni Wyatt's half-century got the target down to double figures with three wickets still in hand.

However, those final three wickets fell for just three runs as Gardner removed Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer and Wyatt for figures of 8-66 in the innings and 12-165 in the match.

