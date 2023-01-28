'Game of small margins': Heartbreak for Khulna as Comilla clinch last-ball thriller

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 05:39 pm

Photo: Comilla Victorians
Photo: Comilla Victorians

Comilla Victorians registered their fifth win at the ongoing BPL, handing Khulna Tigers their fifth defeat. The game went right down the wire with Khulna needing a six in the last delivery of the match to secure a win. But Mosaddek Hossain held his nerves and denied Yasir Ali to get a four-run win.

Comilla's batting innings was interesting. They lost just two wickets with the second one falling as late as in the 17th over but managed 165, slightly above par at this very ground. Opener Mohammad Rizwan batted through with 54* which came off 47 balls. His opening partner Litton Das' knock wasn't rapid as well - 50 off 42.

But Johnson Charles' entertaining 22-ball-39 provided the much-needed impetus to their innings. The right-hander from the West Indies hit five out of six sixes in Comilla's innings. The other one came off Litton's bat.

In reply, Khulna went about six-an-over until the halfway mark with Ireland's Andy Balbirnie scoring 38 off 31 at the top. Number three batter Shai Hope played a characteristic knock of a run-a-ball 33. 

Mahmudul Hasan Joy came out with a positive intent and scored 26 off 13 to keep them in the chase. The equation was down to 49 off the final five overs and Khulna were up against two of the world's finest - Mustafizur Rahman and Naseem Shah.

Mustafizur, who returned after an injury-induced break, was into his elements as he gave away just 15 off his quota of four overs. Naseem was brilliant both up front and at the death, picking up crucial wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Hope and hitting the blockhole at the death.

The duo combined to have Mosaddek Hossain defend 16 off the final over. Yasir Ali (30* off 18) gave Comilla a brief scare by hitting two boundaries but could not hit a final-ball six to seal the match.

It was baffling to see Mohammad Saifuddin getting promoted to bat up the order by Khulna but the southpaw ended up playing a difficult 10-ball-8. Khulna skipper Yasir said the move was to combat the left-arm spin threat. 

"It happens in cricket, a game of small margins. Because left-arm spinners were bowling, the coach felt a left-hander [Saifuddin] would be a better match-up and promoted Saifuddin up the order," Yasir said.

Comilla captain Kayes lauded the bowling performance at the death and said he was confident that Mosaddek would be able to defend 16 off the final over using the awkward angle from round the wicket against the right-handers.

"The bowlers did an incredible job towards the end. We always had the belief. I had the belief in Mosaddek Hossain because given the boundaries it will be difficult to hit 2-3 sixes with the angle," he said.

Rizwan was an interesting player-of-the-match choice by the broadcasters. He stated that the wicket was a bit difficult and that's why it was important for Comilla that he held one end and batted deep.

"The ball was gripping and it was slightly tricky to bat on, I had to adjust to the conditions. On this pitch it is important to take it deep and play according to the situation," said Rizwan.

