Game goalless but sleek Senegal keep the Netherlands at bay

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:06 pm

Game goalless but sleek Senegal keep the Netherlands at bay

The Netherlands had more chances but couldn't score so far. They will be regretting those missed chances, especially that De Jong moment! 

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:06 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The first half between Senegal and Netherlands ended in a stalemate.

After a quite nice start to the match, the two sides waited and studied the opponent.

The Netherlands had more chances but couldn't score so far. They will be regretting those missed chances, especially that De Jong moment! 

Good defensive showing for Senegal and Saar is posing to be their main attacking threat!

Louis van Gaal's side started off the game better than Senegal and had one opportunity to score the opening goal but missed it. 

It's 0-0 until now but this is definitely a match to follow in the second half because a lot of things can happen. 

