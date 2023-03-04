'Game-changer' WPL gets underway amid fanfare and expectations

Sports

Reuters
04 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

'Game-changer' WPL gets underway amid fanfare and expectations

The clamour for a full-fledged women's league had been growing even though Women's T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men's Indian Premier League between 2018-22.

Reuters
04 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 01:09 pm
&#039;Game-changer&#039; WPL gets underway amid fanfare and expectations

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) begins on Saturday with a match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in a potentially watershed moment for women's cricket.

The clamour for a full-fledged women's league had been growing even though Women's T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men's Indian Premier League between 2018-22.

The sale of WPL's five franchises and media rights alone fetched nearly $690 million and the Indian cricket board has lined up an impressive array of sponsors for the 22-match tournament.

Several female cricketers experienced the biggest payday of their career in last month's players auction where teams had $1.45 million each to spend on acquiring players.

India and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur has predicted the league to be a 'game-changer' for women's cricket. Her India deputy, Smriti Mandhana, leads Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reflecting Australia's dominance in women's cricket, captain Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals, while her national team mates Beth Mooney (Gujarat) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) will also shoulder leadership roles.

Like in the men's IPL, the WPL does not feature any Pakistani player given soured political relations between the cricket-mad neighbours.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues had no doubts WPL would help India bridge the gap with Australia.

"We have been pushing the doors for a very long time, we are getting there, we are getting very close," Rodrigues, Lanning's deputy at Delhi, told reporters.

"I am sure the WPL will change a lot for women's cricket.

"You will find many superstars coming out from it, many leaders, or many match-winners, I would say."

Gujarat captain Mooney said she would try to instil fearlessness among her team mates, a trademark of the illustrious Australia team she has been part of.

"We see teams around the world and domestically back in Australia that you can lose momentum quickly if you let a couple of losses derail the group. It's all about grabbing that momentum as well," Mooney said.

"I think only way you can do that is being calm under pressure and taking the braver option always. I'll try and instil that in the group as much as I can."

Cricket

WPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

20m | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

2h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

2h | TBS Stories
Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

2h | TBS Stories
Economists fear no way out

Economists fear no way out

2h | TBS World
World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale