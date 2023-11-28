Gaikwad blasts maiden T20I hundred against Australia

With India hoping to seal the five-match series against Australia on Tuesday, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played a masterful knock to help Suryakumar Yadav set a massive total in the third T20I at Guwahati. After smashing a brilliant half-century in the previous encounter, opener Gaikwad extended his free-scoring against Aussie bowlers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Gaikwad smashed a brilliant century to shatter multiple records in the series decider between India and Australia.

Fresh from a comfortable win over Australia in the 2nd T20I, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. made a solitary change to their line-up as Mukesh Kumar was replaced by pacer Avesh Khan. India also confirmed Deepak Chahar as the replacement for Mukesh, who has taken a break for his marriage. Invited to bat first in the Guwahati encounter, India were reduced to 24-2 as youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) failed to fire for the hosts against Australia.

Resurrecting India's innings in the series decider, opener Gaikwad and skipper Suryakumar lifted the Men In Blue to 80-2 inside the first 10 overs. Following Suryakumar's (39 off 29 balls) departure in the 10th over, opener Gaikwad took charge and fired India to a gigantic total. The India opener slammed his half-century in 32 balls. Shifting gears in the death overs, Gaikwad completed his century in the next 20 balls.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star notched up his first international century off 52 balls to rewrite history in the shortest format of the game. Gaikwad joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in a special club of century-makers for India in T20Is. Opener Gaikwad is the ninth Indian batter to slam a century in T20I cricket.

He is the sixth Indian to score a T20I century in the last 2 years. The 26-year-old remained unbeaten on 123 off 57 balls as India posted 222-3 in 20 overs. The Indian batter registered the second-highest individual score for India in T20I cricket. His 123-run knock is only behind Shubman Gill's sublime 126* against New Zealand. Youngster Gaikwad is also the first Indian batter to slam a century against Australia in the shortest format.