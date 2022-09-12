The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes world number one

Sports

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 12:19 pm

Related News

The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes world number one

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 12:19 pm
The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes world number one

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed his rapid rise to the top of the tennis world on Sunday, claiming his first Grand Slam title and taking the number one ranking with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 win over Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open final.

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face before jumping up to embrace Ruud at the net. He then climbed past photographers and into the stands to celebrate in his box with his team.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

"All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19 years old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well.

"This is something that is really, really special for me."

"Bravo Carlitos!" was displayed on a banner inside the stadium for the tennis prodigy from El Palmar.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his explosive speed, booming forehand and acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

He is the youngest world number one since the ATP rankings began in 1973, breaking the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became number one in 2001.

Alcaraz had a difficult path to the title.

He battled from a break down in the fifth set to beat Marin Cilic in the fourth round, played the latest finishing match in tournament history to defeat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarters, and faced down American Frances Tiafoe in the semis.

"I always say that there is no time to be tired in the final round of a Grand Slam or any tournament," said Alcaraz, who spent 23 hours and 40 minutes on the court over his seven matches.

"You have to give everything you have inside."

Rafa Nadal, the winner of men's record 22 Grand Slam titles, took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to his countryman and predicted more success was on the way.

"Well, I have one. He has 22," a beaming Alcaraz told reporters. "I'm in the row."

Others

Carlos Alcaraz / US Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

2h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

3h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

16h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

16h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

16h | Videos
FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’