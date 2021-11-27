'Future generation needs it': Ex-SA captain hopes 'biggest cricketing nation' India won't scrap tour amid Covid concerns

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 01:24 pm

Related News

'Future generation needs it': Ex-SA captain hopes 'biggest cricketing nation' India won't scrap tour amid Covid concerns

Amid reports of a possible pullout and growing Covid concerns, former South Africa batter and captain Farhaan Behardien is hopeful that the tour remains unaffected, in the best interest of the future of SA cricket.

Hindustan Times
27 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 01:24 pm
&#039;Future generation needs it&#039;: Ex-SA captain hopes &#039;biggest cricketing nation&#039; India won&#039;t scrap tour amid Covid concerns

The discovery of a new strain of Covid-19 in South Africa has cast a shadow on India's tour of the country. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa from December 17 to January 26, but the fact that the British Government announced that the country has returned to the red list because of the spread of the new variant, B.1.1.529 has put the tour in jeopardy.

Although the India A team is in South Africa to play three unofficial Tests, it remains to be seen whether the BCCI persists with its planned cricketing tour of the country. Amid reports of a possible pullout and growing Covid concerns, former South Africa batter and captain Farhaan Behardien is hopeful that the tour remains unaffected, in the best interest of the future of SA cricket.

"I hope the biggest cricket nation in the world tours our country next month!! The future generation of South African players need it more than ever," tweeted Behardien.

"Look, till we get a detailed picture of the ground situation from Cricket South Africa (CSA), we will not be able to tell our next step. As per the current plan, the Indian team is supposed to leave either on December 8 or 9 just after the New Zealand series gets over in Mumbai," said a senior board official told news agency PTI on Friday.

The new variant has already thrown sports in South Africa into turmoil. Two rounds of United Rugby Championship were postponed, with teams from Wales, Italy and Ireland trying to find their way out, while there were several withdrawals from a gold tournament as well. The Netherlands played a rain-marred ODI against the Proteas but the rest of their tour remains unsure as of this moment.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket / B.1.1.529 Variant / COVID outbreak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

6h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

7h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

7h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 