Front row seats for BFF officials during press conference while captain Sabina, Choton have to stand behind

The Queens have returned home with the crown after their Saff triumph on Wednesday. They were greeted with utmost applause from people of all walks after they reached home. After a four-hour trophy parade on an open-deck bus from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, they reached the BFF house in the evening.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) hosted a press conference for the Saff winners. But the likes of Sabina Khatun and Golam Rabbani Choton, the main force behind this success, were kind of neglected during the press conference. They had to stand behind the invited guest along with the other footballers and staff like uninvited guests while the BFF officials were sitting on chairs during the press conference.

It may be surprising to hear, but this is what happened with the champion team who returned home with the golden title.

There was no place for the champion girls to sit in this press conference to announce the huge achievement, the coach Choton also stood still despite the team having a tiring journey all the way from the airport to the BFF house.

When Sabina and co needed an immediate rest, they were made to stand for the most part of the press conference. Apart from that, even if you think from a professional point of view, the press conference is for coaches, captains and players.

But the 45-minute long press conference kept them standing whose fighting performances are being celebrated all over the country.

On the third floor of the press conference room, girls' screams of joy could be heard there after a while. After 8:30, Sabina came to the press conference with a few teammates holding the trophy. Apart from Coach Choton, BFF President Kazi Salauddin, BFF Senior Vice President Salam Murshedi, Vice President Ataur Rahman Manik Bhuiyan and BFF Women's Wing Chairman Mahfuza Akhtar Kiran were also present.

All of them were sitting on chairs while speaking in the initial phase.

When Choton was asked to speak after Sabina, he was standing behind the guests. Sabina stood up to make way for the coach, and she remained standing for the rest of the press conference.

A few moments later, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell appeared at the press conference. Golam Rabbani Chotan went up to give him the seat.

Choton then stood with Sabina and the rest of the footballers.

The question and answer session started after the speeches of the BFF officers. All this time Sabina and Choton stand behind. Sometimes the state minister for sports asked Sabina to sit, but maybe she did not sit because of discomfort, because their coach Choton was standing next to them.

For good reason, all the successful footballers were not present at the press conference.

As Rituparna Chakma got hit on the head while cheering in an open-top bus, she needed three stitches. Naturally, she had no chance of coming. The others were also tired.

During the press conference, Sabina or the rest of the footballers were not asked any questions by the media regarding the successful mission, the next goal or the team.

Out of 7-8 questions, Sabina had only one question, that too about the trophy parade. All other questions were asked to BFF President and State Minister for Sports.