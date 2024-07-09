Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarters

Sports

Reuters
09 July, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 12:28 am

Related News

Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarters

For two-and-a-half sets on Monday Zverev's serve was impenetrable, as it had been during the championships as he notched up 56 successive holds over the course of four matches.

Reuters
09 July, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 12:28 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taylor Fritz blew a hole in Alexander Zverev's perfect serving record at this year's Wimbledon by producing a storming comeback from two sets down to topple the German fourth seed with a 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals.

For two-and-a-half sets on Monday Zverev's serve was impenetrable, as it had been during the championships as he notched up 56 successive holds over the course of four matches.

Zverev looked well set to reach the last eight of the grasscourt major for the first time as he led by two sets to love and was locked at 4-4 in the third.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But a double fault from Zverev handed Fritz an unexpected break in the next game and from then on the American's performance caught fire.

He chased down everything the German could throw at him and produced some eye-popping diving winners in the fifth set to leave Zverev staring at defeat.

A backhand winner into an open court left Fritz raising his arm in triumph, while Zverev was left to digest yet another disappointing exit from Wimbledon.

The American 13th seed will next face Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Others

Tennis / wimbledon / Alexander Zverev / Taylor Fritz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

7h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

17h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

16h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

3h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

2h | Videos
Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

6h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

8h | Videos