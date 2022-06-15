Frenkie de Jong 'flattered' by Man Utd interest but insists he's happy at Barcelona

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Frenkie de  Jong has spoken once again about Manchester United's transfer interest in him, this time seemingly distancing himself from a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are confident of sealing a deal to sign the Barcelona midfielder and they hope that talks will advance this week now that the international window is over.

De Jong has been away with the Netherlands on Nations League duty and has repeatedly fielded questions over his future either pre-match or post-match during the break.

Tuesday night was no different, as the 21-year-old was confronted with more probing questions about where his future might lie following a 3-2 victory over Wales - a game in which he starred yet again to round off what has been a productive international period for the player.

Asked directly about Man Utd's interest, De Jong said he felt he was already at the 'biggest club in the world'.

"You're always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player," he said. "But I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news."

Speaking earlier in the lengthy international camp, De Jong revealed he was aware of Man Utd's interest but would prefer to stay at Camp Nou, before refusing to be drawn on his next move at the weekend.

  

