French women win in new coach Herve Renard's debut

AFP
08 April, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 10:29 am

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice to help France ease to victory in the friendly in Clermont-Ferrand, as the French prepare for the women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia that kicks off in July.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

France's women comfortably beat Colombia 5-2 on Friday, April 7, in the first match for new coach Herve Renard. Renard, who led Saudi Arabia's men at the World Cup in Qatar last year, took over from Corinne Diacre last month after she was forced out following a revolt from her players about her methods.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice to help France ease to victory in the friendly in Clermont-Ferrand, as the French prepare for the women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia that kicks off in July.

Renard had recalled Le Sommer to the squad after a two-year absence and she rewarded him with a double strike in a three-goal burst in the space of eight minutes in the second half. It hid the blushes of captain Wendie Renard whose errors led to the two Colombian goals.

Delphine Cascarino netted two of France's other goals and Grace Geyoro completed the job in second-half stoppage time.

