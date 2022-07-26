French teenager shatters huge T20I world record with blistering hundred

French opener Gustav McKeon scripted history at the third T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament as he became the youngest men's cricketer to register a T20I century. At 18 years and 280 days, McKeon hammered 109 runs off 61 balls, including five fours and nine sixes against Switzerland in Vantaa. The knock helped the batter break Hazratullah Zazai's record by more than two years, with the Afghan opener smacking an unbeaten knock of 162 runs off 62 balls vs Ireland in 2019, at 20 years and 337 days.

Youngest Men's player to score a T20I century:

Gustav McKeon - 18y 280d, France v Switzerland, Vantaa, 2022

Hazratullah Zazai - 20y 337d, Afghanistan v Ireland, Dehradun, 2019

Sivakumar Periyalwar - 21y 161d, Romania v Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019

Orchide Tuyisenge - 21y 190d, Rwanda v Seychelles, Kigali, 2021

Dipendra Singh Airee - 22y 68d, Nepal v Malaysia, Kathmandu, 2022

McKeon has been in excellent form in the ongoing tournament and is also the leading run-scorer with 185 at a strike rate of 161 and an average of 92.50. He also scored 76 runs off 54 balls against Czech Republic.

Despite McKeon's ton, France could seal a win and ended up losing to Switzerland in a final-ball thriller, who chased down a target of 158. Swiss captain Faheem Nazir played a crucial knock of 67 runs off 46 balls and Ali Nayyer's late heroics sealed France's fate. Nayyer registered 12 runs off the final three balls, including a four off the last delivery. After the win, Switzerland are level on two points with France in their group. Norway lead Group 2 with wins over Czech Republic and Estonia.