French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail term

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 03:17 pm

He was also fined 75,000 euros ($84,170)

France&#039;s Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match. Photo: Reuters
France's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match. Photo: Reuters

A Court in Versailles on Wednesday found France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape and sentenced him to a one-year suspended jail term.

He was also fined 75,000 euros ($84,170).

Benzema, who had denied any wrongdoing, was not in court. He is due to play for the Spanish club against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol later in the day.

Prosecutors had argued that Benzema had encouraged Valbuena to pay a suspected group of blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye.

($1 = 0.8910 euros)

