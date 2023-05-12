French Open announces prize money increase for this year's tournament

Sports

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:31 pm

Related News

French Open announces prize money increase for this year's tournament

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:31 pm
French Open announces prize money increase for this year&#039;s tournament

The prize money for this year's French Open will total 49.6 million euros ($54.6 million), up 12.3% on 2022, organisers of the claycourt Grand Slam announced on Friday.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by 9.1% on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had "significantly increased" the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11% and 13% more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 11.8%.

The men's and women's champions will receive 2.3 million euros each.

The prize money for the men's and women's doubles events have also gone up by 4%, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is 810,000 euros, equating to a 40% increase on 2022.

The French Open takes place from 28 May-11 June.

 

Others

French Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

8h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

10h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

10h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

9h | TBS Health
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

5h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh