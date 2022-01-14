French mechanic dies in Saudi Arabia's Dakar rally accident

Sports

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 08:28 pm

French mechanic dies in Saudi Arabia's Dakar rally accident

Rally organisers said the driver was French national Quentin Lavalee, who was driving a car belonging to the team PH Sport.

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 08:28 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A French mechanic in the Dakar rally has died in an accident involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck in Saudi Arabia, the Dakar rally organisers said on Friday.

Rally organisers said the driver was French national Quentin Lavalee, who was driving a car belonging to the team PH Sport. His passenger, Belgian national Maxime Frere, was injured and was transported to hospital in Jeddah.

Others

Dakar Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

10h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

10h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

2h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

6h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

6h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike