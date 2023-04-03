French League bans Iftar breaks during matches for Muslim players

Sports

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

French League bans Iftar breaks during matches for Muslim players

The move by the French body starkly contrasts the decision by the Premier League who have instructed referees to pause matches to allow players to consume food and drink.

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The French Football Federation (FFF) have apparently sent a warning email to referees telling them that stopping matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast will not be allowed.

Ligue 1 returned following the international break on Friday night as Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Montpellier.

A leaked email suggests that the FFF have placed a ban on officials stopping games to allow players to consume food and water at the side of the pitch.

Players of Islamic faith are currently going through the period of Ramadan that requires them to abstain from drinking or eating from dawn to sunset.

The move by the French body starkly contrasts the decision by the Premier League who have instructed referees to pause matches to allow players to consume food and drink.

Match officials in England's four professional divisions have been asked to halt evening games matches so Muslim players can take on liquids, energy gels and supplements.

English teams were additionally told to try and agree a rough time with the referee ahead of kick-off for the brief stoppage to take place.

However, the opposite decision has been made in the French professional divisions with the FFF's email telling referees: 'Football takes no account of the political, religious, ideological or trade union considerations of its actors.' 

'This principle is binding on everyone: authorities - clubs - licensees - referees. It is up to all stakeholders to enforce it, 'it is written at the conclusion of the email,' it added.

French international and Aston Villa full-back Lucas Digne who has made 46 appearances for the national team was first to respond to the claims.

Digne posting on his twitter account responded by suggesting that the federation was living in the past as he wrote: '2023' alongside three facepalming emojis.

Football

Ligue 1 / Ramadan / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

12h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

15h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

15h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

3h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

8h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

12h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

12h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties