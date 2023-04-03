French League bans Iftar breaks during matches for Muslim players

The French Football Federation (FFF) have apparently sent a warning email to referees telling them that stopping matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast will not be allowed.

Ligue 1 returned following the international break on Friday night as Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Montpellier.

A leaked email suggests that the FFF have placed a ban on officials stopping games to allow players to consume food and water at the side of the pitch.

Players of Islamic faith are currently going through the period of Ramadan that requires them to abstain from drinking or eating from dawn to sunset.

The move by the French body starkly contrasts the decision by the Premier League who have instructed referees to pause matches to allow players to consume food and drink.

Match officials in England's four professional divisions have been asked to halt evening games matches so Muslim players can take on liquids, energy gels and supplements.

English teams were additionally told to try and agree a rough time with the referee ahead of kick-off for the brief stoppage to take place.

However, the opposite decision has been made in the French professional divisions with the FFF's email telling referees: 'Football takes no account of the political, religious, ideological or trade union considerations of its actors.'

'This principle is binding on everyone: authorities - clubs - licensees - referees. It is up to all stakeholders to enforce it, 'it is written at the conclusion of the email,' it added.

French international and Aston Villa full-back Lucas Digne who has made 46 appearances for the national team was first to respond to the claims.

Digne posting on his twitter account responded by suggesting that the federation was living in the past as he wrote: '2023' alongside three facepalming emojis.