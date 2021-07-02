Free agent Messi offered hilarious contract by the self-proclaimed 'worst team in the world'

Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 29, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after missing an opportunity to score. Reuters

Lionel Messi has been offered a contract by the self-proclaimed 'worst team in the world' after he became a free agent.

Ibis Sport Club from Recife, Brazil, earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for going a whopping three years and 11 months without a win.

The contract, which they published on their Twitter account to nearly 300,000 followers, says Messi must swear that Pele is better than Argentine legend Diego Maradona and that he must not become a champion, otherwise his contract will be terminated.

É OFICIAL! 🚨

Hoje é o último dia do contrato de Messi com o Barcelona. A partir de amanhã ele já terá um novo clube.

Assina, MESSI ✒️📄🤝@betsson_brasil #MessiNoÍbis pic.twitter.com/tJKMOrqnLD— Íbis Sport Club (@ibismania) June 30, 2021

Messi, 34, has been one of the world's best players for over a decade but is now a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired at midnight on June 30.

Ibis Sport Club play in the lowest tiers of Brazilian football and have long carried a reputation amongst fans and journalists alike as the worst team in football.

Their reputation for being the worst club in the world was solidified in the 1980s when the team went three years and 11 months between 1980 and 1984 without winning a game.

The club's No. 10 shirt, which is typically the number worn by Messi for Barcelona and Argentina, was retired in honour of club legend Mauro Shampoo.

He once bragged that he scored only one goal in 10 years.

After hearing that Messi's contract with Barcelona had expired, the team quickly rustled up a proposed contract with terms that would make even the Argentine magician flinch:

15-year contract, starting from July 1 2021

Salary based on productivity (if he deserves it)

He cannot score many goals

He cannot become a champion

He cannot wear the No. 10 shirt (retired in honour of Mauro Shampoo)

He must swear three times in front of the mirror that Pele is much better than Maradona

With Messi a bit busy at the Copa America in Brazil, the 34-year-old is yet to respond to the proposal at the time of writing.

Although there have been interests from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, Messi is likely to re-sign with Barcelona for another two years.

Barca president Joan Laporta is hopeful a solution will be found and that Messi will continue his stunning career in Catalonia.