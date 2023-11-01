Freak golf cart injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of England clash

Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia's upcoming World Cup match against England due to a freak golf cart accident that reportedly resulted in him sustaining a concussion.

It is reported that the Australian all-rounder slipped and fell from the rear of a golf cart, colliding with his head.

The setback occurs shortly after Maxwell, age 35, recovers from an additional freak injury; he returned to action prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a leg break at a 50th birthday party.

Before the World Cup, Australia had only recently regained a complete complement of fit players; Travis Head, who broke his hand in an ODI prior to the tournament, scored a century in his first match back against India.

This is not the first freak golf accident to affect a cricketer in recent memory; Jonny Bairstow fractured his leg while slipping and golfing in 2022/23, ruling him out of England's winter squad.

Maxwell's absence is likely to mean a return to the side for Marcus Stoinis or Cam Green, the two all-rounders in the squad not currently in the XI.

Australia are on the verge of securing their passage to the World Cup semi-finals, while beating England would officially knock their old rivals out of contention.