Freak golf cart injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of England clash

Sports

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:57 pm

Related News

Freak golf cart injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of England clash

It is reported that the Australian all-rounder slipped and fell from the rear of a golf cart, colliding with his head.

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia's upcoming World Cup match against England due to a freak golf cart accident that reportedly resulted in him sustaining a concussion.

It is reported that the Australian all-rounder slipped and fell from the rear of a golf cart, colliding with his head.

The setback occurs shortly after Maxwell, age 35, recovers from an additional freak injury; he returned to action prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a leg break at a 50th birthday party.

Before the World Cup, Australia had only recently regained a complete complement of fit players; Travis Head, who broke his hand in an ODI prior to the tournament, scored a century in his first match back against India.

This is not the first freak golf accident to affect a cricketer in recent memory; Jonny Bairstow fractured his leg while slipping and golfing in 2022/23, ruling him out of England's winter squad.

Maxwell's absence is likely to mean a return to the side for Marcus Stoinis or Cam Green, the two all-rounders in the squad not currently in the XI.

Australia are on the verge of securing their passage to the World Cup semi-finals, while beating England would officially knock their old rivals out of contention.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Glenn Maxwell / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

33m | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

58m | Pursuit
Photo: TBS

Why government websites are ‘not secure' to enter

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

28m | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

4h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

20h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

19h | TBS SPORTS