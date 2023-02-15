'Franchises not sticking around for long is a problem'

Comilla Victorians are the most successful side in the history of the BPL, having clinched the title thrice, and are the only team whose ownership hasn't changed hands over the years. They generally retain a core local group which has been key to their incredible success in the tournament and are also known for signing a lot of big T20 names.

In an exclusive interview with The Business Standard, the team's director Aveir Alam spoke in detail about the secret behind the team's golden run, the importance of fixed ownership, the process of signing local and foreign players and an academy they've founded in order to produce local talents.

The tournament didn't start well for Comilla, but now you are back in the final of the tournament. What was the dressing room like at that time and how did things change? What was it like behind the scenes?

It feels incredible. After losing three on the trot right at the beginning, many doubted us to even qualify for the knockouts but every single member of the team believed. We never lost hope - and from there, we've broken records on the way here to not only qualify but take one of those coveted top two spots to become the first team to qualify for the final. One more to go.

How challenging is it to attract foreign players with so many T20 leagues happening together? Would you prefer the BPL happen at a different time? If so, when?

With the incredible amount of T20 leagues happening together, it is a monumental challenge for teams to put in a combination that complements each other. In the same window, we have the BPL, the BBL, PSL, and now ILT20 and SA20. With five concurrent major leagues running at the same time, it is difficult to create relationships with foreign players. We have been better than most in this aspect due to our relative longevity within the scene - players like Sunil Narine, Marlon Samuels and Mohammad Nabi have played for us for three seasons. Rashid Khan has been with us for multiple seasons, and he has given his word to us that he will play for Comilla if the BPL falls in a window that coincides with his availability. So that brings me to the second part of the question. Yes, I do wish the BPL was in a window where other T20 leagues and bilateral series are at a minimum.

Since you guys have one of the most successful franchises in BPL history, do you want to see games played at a stadium in Comilla? Are there any such plans? What would the challenges be infrastructure-wise, to have matches in more venues?

Absolutely. There would be nothing more incredible than to play at home. We have already built our own Comilla Victorians Academy in Lalmai. If the board deems it possible, I don't see why it couldn't be done. I firmly believe we have the best fans in BPL, and they travel to other cities to see us play. It would be an amazing treat for them to watch us at home. Logistically, we would have to create suitable accommodation and training facilities, but that is possible. The only problem that I see is that franchisees don't stick around for long enough. If there isn't longevity, no one will be inclined to spend money to create stadiums, training facilities and accommodation.

While success as a franchise is important, how much is producing local talent ready to represent BD in international T20s of importance? What are you doing to try and increase that and get local players ready for the big stage?

I believe that's why we are all here, no? Of course, as three-time champions, I am proud to say that winning has become second nature to Comilla Victorians. But that is due to not only international players but our local players too. And not just us. I remember Mehedi Maruf playing for the Dhaka Dynamites in 2016 - he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground. And Munim Shahriar last year was phenomenal too. With the help of foreign, experienced stars, local players can hone their game with their advice. Mohammad Rizwan is a player that I've seen who is especially keen on helping local players get better. He was helping Jaker Ali Anik fix some of the kinks on his sweep shot. These are the things you love to see.

What is the process of bringing in foreign players outside the draft? Do they have their own pay scale or do the team and players negotiate it?

Firstly, we decide on who we want to approach for the year, and then we speak to their agents. Each player has their own agent (some of whom are sometimes shared by multiple players). Then, either the agent sends us a number or we send an offer. It is then negotiated to an acceptable fee for both parties.

The money that is invested, do you see a return on your investment?

I would rather not talk about our personal finances.

Is there a talent scout for Comilla similar to IPL teams?

The local cricket scene in Bangladesh is much smaller than it is in India, so that isn't a good comparison. Most of the coaches will know most of the players in the draft and have a good idea of how they play. As for developing talent, we have our Comilla Victorians Academy on location in Comilla, and last season I was incredibly proud to call one of our own players, Mehedi Hasan, from the draft list.

Within the teams, there is an obvious pay gap between some players. How does it affect the level playing field in BPL?

I don't think it affects the level playing field to the extent some believe it does. In fact, I think it motivates the newer, uncapped local talent to get to the level of their more senior peers. But that's not to say that bonuses within the teams don't exist for good performances. That is another motivating factor for youngsters.