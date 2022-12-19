France's Benzema retires from international football

Sports

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

France's Benzema retires from international football

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances for France, missed the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 09:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances for France, missed the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

"I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is ending," Benzema wrote on Twitter.

Football

France Football Team / Karim Benzema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

12h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

8m | TBS SPORTS
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina's World Cup win cheers all over the country

Argentina's World Cup win cheers all over the country

1h | TBS SPORTS
Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank